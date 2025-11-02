Workday Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $139K per year for P1 to $579K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $265K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer (SWE) I ( Entry Level ) $139K $120K $12.7K $7.2K P2 SWE II $165K $135K $21.2K $8.8K P3 SWE III $222K $165K $46.8K $9.3K P4 Senior SWE $294K $205K $70.6K $18.1K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

