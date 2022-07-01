Company Directory
Wisk
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Wisk Salaries

Wisk's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $232,155 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wisk. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $176K
Aerospace Engineer
$153K
Hardware Engineer
$232K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Human Resources
$133K
Mechanical Engineer
$216K
Product Designer
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wisk is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wisk is $164,130.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wisk

Related Companies

  • Bluecore
  • SAS Software
  • Degreed
  • WHOOP
  • PlayVS
  • See all companies →

Other Resources