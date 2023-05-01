Company Directory
WisdomTree
WisdomTree Salaries

WisdomTree's salary ranges from $85,570 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $338,300 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WisdomTree. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$85.6K
Business Analyst
$151K
Data Analyst
$87.4K

Product Manager
$338K
FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes WisdomTree on Tootejuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $338,300. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte WisdomTree keskmine aastane kogutasu on $119,093.

