Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Salaries

Willis Towers Watson's salary ranges from $19,281 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the low-end to $227,515 for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Willis Towers Watson. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Actuary
Median $123K
Business Analyst
Median $65K
Management Consultant
Median $90K

Product Manager
Median $107K
Business Development
$46.5K
Customer Service
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$41.7K
Project Manager
$79K
Sales
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Software Engineer
$54.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $120K
Solution Architect
$228K
Total Rewards
$81.3K
The highest paying role reported at Willis Towers Watson is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Willis Towers Watson is $74,339.

