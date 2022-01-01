Download App
← Company Directory
Willis Towers Watson
Work Here?
Claim Your Company
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
Willis Towers Watson Benefits
Add Benefits
Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Custom Work Station
Disability Insurance
Dental Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
On-Site Mother's Room
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Sabbatical
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Pet Insurance
Sick Time
Vision Insurance
Home
Adoption Assistance
Business Travel Insurance
Fertility Assistance
Company Phones
Relocation Bonus
Remote Work
Financial & Retirement
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
Employee Discount
Tuition Reimbursement
Other
Donation Match
Volunteer Time Off
View Data as Table
Willis Towers Watson Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Custom Work Station
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
On-Site Mother's Room
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Pet Insurance
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Adoption Assistance
Offered by employer
Business Travel Insurance
Offered by employer
Fertility Assistance
Offered by employer
Company Phones
Offered by employer
Relocation Bonus
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Tuition Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Donation Match
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
