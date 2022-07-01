Company Directory
Wildlife Studios
Wildlife Studios Salaries

Wildlife Studios's salary ranges from $19,813 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $767,820 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wildlife Studios. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $19.8K

Video Game Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $108K
Business Analyst
$43.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Data Analyst
$39.5K
Data Scientist
$177K
Product Designer
$23.2K
Product Design Manager
$768K
Product Manager
$26.1K
Program Manager
$105K
Project Manager
$130K
Recruiter
$22.3K
Solution Architect
$23.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wildlife Studios is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $767,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wildlife Studios is $41,538.

