Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at WEX ranges from R$118K per year for Software Engineer II to R$168K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$153K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for WEX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer II
R$118K
R$102K
R$11.8K
R$4.9K
Software Engineer III
R$168K
R$155K
R$0
R$13.4K
Software Engineer IV
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title