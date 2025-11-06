Company Directory
The median Solution Architect compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package at Western Union totals ₹4.2M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Western Union's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Western Union
Solution Architect
Pune, MH, India
Total per annum
₹4.2M
Level
Solution Architect
Base salary
₹4.2M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at Western Union?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Western Union in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,919,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Western Union for the Solution Architect role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹4,442,591.

