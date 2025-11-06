Company Directory
Western Union
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • India

Western Union Data Scientist Salaries in India

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Western Union totals ₹2.72M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Western Union's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Western Union
Senior Decision. Scientist
Pune, MH, India
Total per annum
₹2.72M
Level
-
Base salary
₹2.51M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹210K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Western Union?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Western Union in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,262,392. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Western Union for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,514,287.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Western Union

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • See all companies →

Other Resources