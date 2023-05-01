WEKA Salaries

Company Directory
WEKA
WEKA's salary ranges from $145,884 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $323,375 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WEKA. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $146K
Business Development
$323K
Sales
$225K

Software Engineering Manager
$322K
FAQ

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в WEKA — Развитие бизнеса at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $323,375. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в WEKA составляет $273,905.

