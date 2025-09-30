Company Directory
Waze
Waze Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package at Waze totals PLN 55.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Waze's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Waze
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per annum
PLN 55.2K
Level
hidden
Base salary
PLN 55.2K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Waze?

PLN 160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Software Engineer en Waze in Warsaw Metropolitan Area está en una compensación total anual de PLN 96,234. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Waze para el puesto de Software Engineer in Warsaw Metropolitan Area es PLN 55,200.

