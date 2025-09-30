Technical Program Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Waymo ranges from $254K per year for L4 to $443K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $495K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$254K
$179K
$46.3K
$28.4K
L5
$347K
$198K
$110K
$39.2K
L6
$443K
$252K
$142K
$50K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs