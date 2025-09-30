Company Directory
Waymo
Waymo Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Waymo ranges from $234K per year for L3 to $900K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $355K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$234K
$156K
$53.3K
$24.7K
L4
$316K
$198K
$90.9K
$26.5K
L5
$425K
$236K
$160K
$29.1K
L6
$573K
$273K
$265K
$35.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
WMU

At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

