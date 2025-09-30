Company Directory
Waymo
Waymo Product Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Waymo totals $418K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Waymo
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$418K
Level
L5
Base salary
$233K
Stock (/yr)
$150K
Bonus
$35K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Waymo?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
WMU

At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $575,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waymo for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $393,000.

