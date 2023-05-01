Walker & Dunlop Salaries

Company Directory
Walker & Dunlop's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $310,440 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Walker & Dunlop. Last updated: 11/23/2025

Data Science Manager
$310K
Financial Analyst
$219K
Software Engineer
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineering Manager
$173K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Walker & Dunlop is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Walker & Dunlop is $196,180.

