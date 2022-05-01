Company Directory
VTEX
Work Here? Claim Your Company

VTEX Salaries

VTEX's salary ranges from $30,845 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $215,070 for a Sales in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VTEX. Last updated: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
Management Consultant
$84.1K
Marketing
$80.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Product Designer
$51.6K
Product Manager
$60K
Sales
$215K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
Solution Architect
$66.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VTEX is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTEX is $66,455.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VTEX

Related Companies

  • HackerRank
  • Joveo
  • Click Travel
  • Rocket Lawyer
  • SmartRecruiters
  • See all companies →

Other Resources