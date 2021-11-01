Company Directory
VTB
VTB Salaries

VTB's salary ranges from $23,780 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $165,340 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VTB. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $41.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $32.8K
Solution Architect
Median $83.8K

Product Designer
Median $44.9K
Project Manager
Median $40.3K
Business Analyst
Median $41.1K
Product Manager
Median $54K
Data Analyst
$23.8K
Financial Analyst
$44.9K
Human Resources
$89.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$52.7K
Sales
$34.1K
Technical Program Manager
$128K
Venture Capitalist
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VTB is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTB is $44,919.

Other Resources