Volvo Car Salaries

Volvo Car's salary ranges from $4,814 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Business Operations in Sweden at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Volvo Car. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $66.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $71.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $96.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
Median $64K
Accountant
$24.1K
Business Operations
$201K
Business Analyst
$82.6K
Data Analyst
$58.7K
Hardware Engineer
$22.6K
Industrial Designer
$5.9K
Marketing
$52.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$24.9K
Product Designer
$83K
Recruiter
$90.2K
Solution Architect
$69K
Technical Writer
$4.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Volvo Car is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volvo Car is $65,187.

