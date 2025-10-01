Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at VMware ranges from €85.7K per year for P1 to €176K per year for Staff Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €130K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
€85.7K
€77.1K
€0
€8.6K
MTS 2
€82.1K
€65.7K
€7.6K
€8.7K
MTS 3
€114K
€84.9K
€19.2K
€9.5K
Senior MTS
€150K
€106K
€31.7K
€12K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title