VMware Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at VMware ranges from €85.7K per year for P1 to €176K per year for Staff Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €130K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
P1(Entry Level)
€85.7K
€77.1K
€0
€8.6K
MTS 2
P2
€82.1K
€65.7K
€7.6K
€8.7K
MTS 3
P3
€114K
€84.9K
€19.2K
€9.5K
Senior MTS
P4
€150K
€106K
€31.7K
€12K
€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at VMware in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €180,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VMware for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €124,097.

Other Resources