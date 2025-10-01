Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at VMware ranges from $175K per year for P2 to $480K per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $175K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
$175K
$132K
$26.3K
$16.1K
MTS 3
$170K
$148K
$8.9K
$13.6K
Senior MTS
$236K
$180K
$35.8K
$20.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
