Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at VMware ranges from €85.9K per year for P2 to €153K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €132K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
MTS 2
€85.9K
€66K
€10.5K
€9.4K
MTS 3
€113K
€83.6K
€19.8K
€9.2K
Senior MTS
€153K
€107K
€32.8K
€12.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
