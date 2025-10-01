VMware Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at VMware ranges from €85.9K per year for P2 to €153K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €132K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

What's the vesting schedule at VMware ?

