VMware Software Engineer Salaries in Bulgaria

Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at VMware ranges from BGN 45K per year for P1 to BGN 224K per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 113K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus MTS 1 P1 ( Entry Level ) BGN 45K BGN 38.8K BGN 3.9K BGN 2.3K MTS 2 P2 BGN 73.9K BGN 56.8K BGN 11.5K BGN 5.6K MTS 3 P3 BGN 99.6K BGN 78.5K BGN 15.3K BGN 5.7K Senior MTS P4 BGN 121K BGN 93.9K BGN 18.9K BGN 7.8K View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

What's the vesting schedule at VMware ?

