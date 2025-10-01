Company Directory
VMware
VMware Software Engineer Salaries in Bulgaria

Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at VMware ranges from BGN 45K per year for P1 to BGN 224K per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 113K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

MTS 1
P1(Entry Level)
BGN 45K
BGN 38.8K
BGN 3.9K
BGN 2.3K
MTS 2
P2
BGN 73.9K
BGN 56.8K
BGN 11.5K
BGN 5.6K
MTS 3
P3
BGN 99.6K
BGN 78.5K
BGN 15.3K
BGN 5.7K
Senior MTS
P4
BGN 121K
BGN 93.9K
BGN 18.9K
BGN 7.8K
BGN 278K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Other Resources