Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at VMware ranges from $193K per year for P3 to $460K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $310K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P3
$193K
$155K
$18.8K
$19.2K
P4
$248K
$186K
$34K
$28K
P5
$277K
$208K
$35.2K
$33.3K
P6
$319K
$234K
$50.6K
$34.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)