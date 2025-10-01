Product Manager compensation in New York City Area at VMware ranges from $200K per year for P3 to $488K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $311K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P3
$200K
$158K
$25.6K
$16.1K
P4
$230K
$192K
$22.5K
$15K
P5
$272K
$191K
$44.5K
$36.3K
P6
$488K
$275K
$175K
$37.5K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)