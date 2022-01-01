Company Directory
VK
Work Here? Claim Your Company

VK Salaries

VK's salary ranges from $16,887 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $201,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VK. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $20.5K
Software Engineer $42.8K
Senior Software Engineer $64.9K
Lead Software Engineer $72.8K

iOS Engineer

Android Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Scientist
Junior Data Scientist $20.4K
Data Scientist $42.6K
Senior Data Scientist $57.7K
Product Manager
Product Manager $52K
Senior Product Manager $48.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Data Analyst
Median $39K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $80.2K
Product Designer
Median $36.6K

UI Designer

Project Manager
Median $45.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $30K
Marketing
Median $31.5K
Business Operations Manager
$16.9K
Business Analyst
$18.2K
Business Development
$47.2K
Data Science Manager
$201K
Hardware Engineer
$101K
Human Resources
$31.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$47K
Legal
$32K
Recruiter
$37.3K
Solution Architect
$62.6K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$70.2K
UX Researcher
$34.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At VK, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VK is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VK is $42,804.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VK

Related Companies

  • Cabify
  • Gett
  • Ola
  • Hotstar
  • PhonePe
  • See all companies →

Other Resources