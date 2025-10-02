Company Directory
VividCloud
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Portland-Auburn Area

VividCloud Software Engineer Salaries in Portland-Auburn Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Portland-Auburn Area package at VividCloud totals $150K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for VividCloud's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
VividCloud
Software Engineer
Brunswick, ME
Total per annum
$150K
Level
Principal Engineer
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at VividCloud?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

VividCloud in Portland-Auburn Area의 Software Engineer에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $165,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
VividCloud의 Software Engineer 직무 in Portland-Auburn Area에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $150,000입니다.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VividCloud

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies →

Other Resources