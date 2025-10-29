Company Directory
Vitech
Vitech Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Vitech totals $72K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Vitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Vitech
Solutions Analyst
Orlando, FL
Total per annum
$72K
Level
L2
Base salary
$72K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Vitech?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Vitech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vitech for the Business Analyst role in United States is $72,000.

