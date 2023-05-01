Company Directory
Visual Data Media Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Visual Data Media Services Salaries

Visual Data Media Services's salary ranges from $32,249 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $110,550 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Visual Data Media Services. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$111K
Marketing Operations
$45.7K
Sales
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Software Engineer
$32.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Visual Data Media Services میں سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا کردار ڈیٹا انالسٹ at the Common Range Average level ہے جس کا سالانہ کل معاوضہ $110,550 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Visual Data Media Services میں رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $62,653 ہے۔

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Visual Data Media Services

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies →

Other Resources