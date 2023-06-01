Company Directory
VIRTRA SYSTEMS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about VIRTRA SYSTEMS that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    VirTra provides force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. Its products include V-300, V-180, V-100, V-100 MIL, and V-ST PRO simulators, as well as Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership programs. The company also offers V-Author software, simulated recoil kits/weapons, Threat-Fire, and TASER devices. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. VirTra was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

    http://www.virtra.com
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    126
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for VIRTRA SYSTEMS

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources