Virta Health
Virta Health Salaries

Virta Health's median salary is $215,000 for a Software Engineer. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $215K

Backend Software Engineer

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Virta Health, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Virta Health is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Virta Health is $215,000.

