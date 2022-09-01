Company Directory
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Salaries

Virginia Tech's salary ranges from $33,150 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $91,540 for a Materials Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Virginia Tech. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Graduate Research Assistant
Median $34.6K
Data Scientist
Median $68.6K

Hardware Engineer
Median $42K
Biomedical Engineer
$33.2K
Chemical Engineer
$51K

Research Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$78K
Materials Engineer
$91.5K
Solution Architect
$75.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Virginia Tech is Materials Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $91,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Virginia Tech is $68,640.

