Company Directory
Vir Biotechnology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vir Biotechnology that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company that develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab for COVID-19, VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for hepatitis B, VIR-2482 for influenza A, and VIR-1111 for HIV prevention. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health, and collaborations with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Gilead Sciences. It is headquartered in San Francisco and was incorporated in 2016.

    http://www.vir.bio
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    576
    Number of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vir Biotechnology

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources