Company Directory
Vinted
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Vinted Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Germany at Vinted ranges from €51.9K to €74.1K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Vinted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

€59.5K - €69.7K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€51.9K€59.5K€69.7K€74.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at Vinted to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

€141K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Vinted, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Data Analyst a Vinted in Germany és una compensació total anual de €74,117. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Vinted per al rol de Data Analyst in Germany és €51,946.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vinted

Related Companies

  • Snapdeal
  • Freshly
  • Jane
  • Tradesy
  • Depop
  • See all companies →

Other Resources