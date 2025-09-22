Company Directory
Vinted
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Vinted Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Lithuania at Vinted ranges from €52.8K to €76.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Vinted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

€59.9K - €69.6K
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
€52.8K€59.9K€69.6K€76.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Development submissions at Vinted to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

€141K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Vinted, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Development offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Vinted in Lithuania sits at a yearly total compensation of €76,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vinted for the Business Development role in Lithuania is €52,835.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vinted

Related Companies

  • Snapdeal
  • Freshly
  • Jane
  • Tradesy
  • Depop
  • See all companies →

Other Resources