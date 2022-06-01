Company Directory
VillageMD
VillageMD Salaries

VillageMD's salary ranges from $77,385 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VillageMD. Last updated: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$106K
Human Resources
$77.4K

Marketing Operations
$94.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$168K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VillageMD is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VillageMD is $127,763.

