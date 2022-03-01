Company Directory
VideoAmp Salaries

VideoAmp's salary ranges from $135,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $293,460 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VideoAmp. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $176K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Sales
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $175K

Data Scientist
$169K
Software Engineering Manager
$293K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VideoAmp is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VideoAmp is $175,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VideoAmp

