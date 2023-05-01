Company Directory
Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Salaries

Vicarious Surgical's salary ranges from $91,017 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $147,735 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vicarious Surgical. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$130K
Mechanical Engineer
$91K
Product Manager
$126K

Software Engineer
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vicarious Surgical is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vicarious Surgical is $127,635.

