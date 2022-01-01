Company Directory
ViacomCBS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ViacomCBS Salaries

ViacomCBS's salary ranges from $61,762 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager in Poland at the low-end to $413,055 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ViacomCBS. Last updated: 8/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $110K
L2 $137K
L3 $184K
L4 $237K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $78.6K
L2 $148K
L3 $132K
L4 $238K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $307K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

83 47
83 47
Business Analyst
Median $134K
Data Analyst
Median $121K
Data Scientist
Median $209K
Product Designer
Median $160K
Solution Architect
Median $213K

Data Architect

Marketing
Median $118K
Program Manager
Median $150K
Project Manager
Median $105K
Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Accountant
$79.7K
Business Operations Manager
$61.8K
Business Development
$328K
Copywriter
$92.5K
Human Resources
$413K
Legal
$131K
Management Consultant
$134K
Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Product Design Manager
$209K
Recruiter
Median $100K
Sales
$221K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$133K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.33% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ViacomCBS is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $413,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViacomCBS is $134,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ViacomCBS

Related Companies

  • Comcast
  • Ticketmaster
  • Activision
  • Discovery
  • Skillz
  • See all companies →

Other Resources