Verkada
Verkada Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Verkada ranges from $101K to $138K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

$109K - $130K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$101K$109K$130K$138K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-YR (3.33% monthly)

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (2.50% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Verkada sits at a yearly total compensation of $138,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verkada for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $100,800.

