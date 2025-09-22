Company Directory
Recruiter compensation in United States at Verkada ranges from $135K per year for L2 to $170K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$135K
$133K
$2.5K
$0
L3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$170K
$163K
$7.5K
$0
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-YR (3.33% monthly)

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (2.50% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Verkada in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $178,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verkada for the Recruiter role in United States is $120,000.

Other Resources