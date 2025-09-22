Recruiter compensation in United States at Verkada ranges from $135K per year for L2 to $170K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$135K
$133K
$2.5K
$0
L3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$170K
$163K
$7.5K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)
30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)
40% vests in the 4th-YR (3.33% monthly)
15%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)
30% vests in the 4th-YR (2.50% monthly)