Solution Architect compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Verizon ranges from $105K per year for Solution Architect to $157K per year for Principal Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package totals $104K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Solution Architect
$96.8K
$91.9K
$2.3K
$2.5K
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Chief Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$157K
$127K
$6.5K
$23.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
