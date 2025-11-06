Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Verizon ranges from $111K per year for MTS 1 to $238K per year for DMTS. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$111K
$102K
$1.7K
$6.9K
MTS 2
$120K
$109K
$9.3K
$1.2K
MTS 3
$118K
$111K
$2.4K
$4.9K
MTS 4
$128K
$108K
$11.6K
$8.6K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
