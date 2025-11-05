Company Directory
Verizon
Verizon Business Analyst Salaries in New York City Area

The median Business Analyst compensation in New York City Area package at Verizon totals $91.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
Verizon
Business Intelligence Analyst
New York, NY
Total per annum
$91.2K
Level
L8
Base salary
$82.6K
Stock (/yr)
$8.6K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Verizon?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Verizon in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $131,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon for the Business Analyst role in New York City Area is $84,600.

