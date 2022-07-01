VergeSense Salaries

Company Directory
VergeSense's salary ranges from $113,706 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $276,375 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VergeSense. Last updated: 10/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
$276K
Product Designer
$184K
Product Manager
$194K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Project Manager
$114K
Software Engineer
$167K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VergeSense is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VergeSense is $184,075.

