Company Directory
Verana Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Verana Health that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics company entrusted by key medical associations to manage multi-specialty, real-world data at every stage of the analytics process—from entry to evidence. Anchored in ophthalmology, neurology, and urology, the Company acts as a linchpin in the healthcare data ecosystem, making data meaningful and actionable to empower physicians and accelerate research for patients. By curating and applying advanced analytics to real-world clinical data, Verana Health helps life sciences partners enhance evidence generation, reinvent medical research, and drive innovations in specific disease areas.

    http://www.veranahealth.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    150
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Verana Health

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources