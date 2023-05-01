Company Directory
VAST Data
VAST Data Salaries

VAST Data's salary ranges from $124,443 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $741,411 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VAST Data. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $124K
Customer Service
$150K
Software Engineering Manager
$741K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At VAST Data, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VAST Data is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $741,411. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VAST Data is $149,763.

