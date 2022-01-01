Company Directory
Varonis
Varonis Salaries

Varonis's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $203,732 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Varonis. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $151K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $204K
Sales
Median $110K

Information Technologist (IT)
$84.6K
Marketing
$134K
Product Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$66.5K
Sales Engineer
$131K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Varonis is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,732. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Varonis is $125,409.

