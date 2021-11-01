Company Directory
Varicent
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Varicent Salaries

Varicent's salary ranges from $8,654 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $141,924 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Varicent. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $86.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $142K
Product Manager
Median $94.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Business Analyst
$73.9K
Data Analyst
$8.7K
Data Scientist
$114K
Marketing
$84.4K
Product Designer
$101K
Sales
$92.4K
Technical Account Manager
$92K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Varicent is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $141,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Varicent is $92,181.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Varicent

Related Companies

  • ApplyBoard
  • BlueDot
  • League
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • See all companies →

Other Resources