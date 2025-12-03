Company Directory
USPTO
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

USPTO Legal Salaries

The median Legal compensation in United States package at USPTO totals $111K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for USPTO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
USPTO
Legal
Alexandria, VA
Total per annum
$111K
Level
GS-12
Base salary
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at USPTO?
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Legal offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at USPTO in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $211,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at USPTO for the Legal role in United States is $150,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for USPTO

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/uspto/salaries/legal.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.