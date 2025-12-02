Company Directory
Ushio
Ushio Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Canada at Ushio ranges from CA$100K to CA$146K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ushio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$82.2K - $95.4K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$72.5K$82.2K$95.4K$105K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ushio?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Ushio in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$145,656. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ushio for the Hardware Engineer role in Canada is CA$100,368.

Other Resources

